SC grants interim relief to Shravan Kumar in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has granted interim relief to Shravan Kumar, a private channel MD, in a phone tapping case, ordering that no harsh actions be taken against him. This decision comes after the Telangana High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Shravan Kumar is accused of playing a key role in the alleged phone tapping of IAS, IPS officers, and High Court judges during the BRS rule in Telangana.

His counsel, Sheshadri Naidu, argued that Shravan Kumar would cooperate with the investigation and requested protection from arrest, stating that police had not served a Section 41A notice. The government's advocate countered, arguing against granting any protection, highlighting that Shravan Kumar had fled to the United States, resulting in a red corner notice, and had been untraceable for a year.

During the hearing before a bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagaratna, the accused's advocate stated Shravan Kumar could not be arrested as he was in the USA. He then assured the court that his client would return to India within 48 hours if granted interim protection.

The Supreme Court, in its interim order, directed Shravan Kumar to cooperate with the police investigation and postponed the next hearing to April 28.



