Supreme Court Disposed of the BRS, BJP Petitions on Disqualification of Turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of special leave petitions and contempt petitions filed by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy, as well as BJP Telangana Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, challenging the Assembly Speaker`s delay in deciding the disqualification petitions against ten BRS MLAs, after being informed that the verdict had been delivered on the matter.

The court directed that the petitioners be provided a copy of the Speaker’s orders by Friday and all relevant material within four days.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice A.G. Masih was hearing contempt petitions that alleged non-compliance with the apex court’s order dated July 31, 2025, directing the Speaker to decide the disqualification pleas within three months.

On Thursday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Speaker, informed the court that the Speaker had completed the inquiry into all pending disqualification petitions and had passed final orders. Singhvi submitted that the proceedings before the Speaker had concluded.

P. Mohit Rao and other counsel representing the petitioners argued that copies of the Speaker’s decision had not yet been supplied to them, and alleged that the delay was a tactic to hinder further legal action. Taking note of the concern, the bench directed the Speaker’s office to provide a copy of the order to the petitioners by Friday and supply all relevant material within four days.

As its earlier orders had been complied with by the Speaker, the apex court observed that there was nothing remaining in the petitions and disposed of four total petitions, including the contempt proceedings.