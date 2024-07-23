Supreme Court Denies NEET-UG Re-Exam, Students Relieved

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruling against conducting the NET-UG again has come as a big relief for students.

"Only 155 students from Hazaribagh and Patna centres were identified as beneficiaries of paper leaks. They will be barred from appearing in the counselling and admission procedures. The SC has clarified that students with individual grievances not addressed by the order can pursue their rights and remedies according to the law," said advocate T. Balaji, appearing for one of the petitioners.



Students were delighted to hear the news. "I had been waiting for the verdict with bated breath. I am relieved and satisfied that my hard work did not go waste," said D. Adithya Yadav from Hyderabad who scored 638 marks. "My marks might be reduced to 633 now. The Physics question that initially had two answers will only take one correct answer now," he told Deccan Chronicle.



However, the share of overall seats for Telangana will remain low, as qualifying rate has increased this year but the number of students securing top ranks has reduced.



"Only around 49 students from Telangana scored above 700 and around 87 from Andhra Pradesh. The total number of students scoring above 600 is 1,626 from Telangana and 3,345 from Andhra Pradesh. The benefit of securing seats in institutions like AIIMS and PGIMER will go to students from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana,” said Ala Venkateswarlu, an expert in NEET related issues. “AP and TG together secured about 15 per cent of the seats in national institutes last year. This year it will be around 6-7 per cent."



Student Federation of India state president T. Nagaraju said that considering there might be students who were affected by the irregularities and could not approach the courts for justice, the organisation would keep up its demand for a re-exam.

