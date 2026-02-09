Support Congress For Huzurabad’s Progress: Sridhar Babu

KARIMNAGAR: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu on Monday appealed to voters to support Congress candidates in the upcoming municipal elections, stating that continued development of the Huzurabad region depended on the party’s victory.

Addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district, the minister said the Congress government was committed to protecting the interests of all sections, with specific focus on the weaving and business communities.

He cautioned voters against emotional appeals and said the Huzurabad region should not be allowed to descend into instability. He criticised the previous BRS government, alleging a decade of exploitative rule, and said the present administration was focused on welfare and public service. He added that intimidation and threats would no longer be tolerated.

Referring to local BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, the minister said the legislator was more visible on television and mobile screens than among the people, and claimed that his leadership had not benefited the public.

Sridhar Babu said the government would ensure protection for traders and the weaving community and warned that threatening politics in Huzurabad would not be allowed.

He assured voters that, if Congress candidates were elected, he would personally pursue higher-level funding for the region in coordination with the Chief Minister. He called on voters to strengthen the leadership of Huzurabad Congress in-charge Vodithala Pranav Babu to secure additional development funds.

Recalling his association with Jammikunta, the minister said several welfare initiatives had originated from protests he had led earlier at Gandhi Chowk.

The meeting, organised under the leadership of Vodithala Pranav Babu and municipal election in-charge C.N. Reddy, was attended by PCC members Patti Krishan Reddy, A. Veershalinga, and Congress candidates from all 30 wards.