Suniel Narang Resigns As President Of TFCC

In a surprising turn of events, noted producer and exhibitor Suniel Narang has stepped down from his position as President of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC). His resignation comes just a day after his third consecutive election to the post was officially announced at a press meet.

“I am writing to formally resign from the position of President of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, to which I was elected for the third consecutive term on June 7,” Narang stated in a letter addressed to the Executive Committee of the TFCC.



He cited unauthorized public statements made during the press meet—statements with which he had no connection—as the primary reason behind his decision. “I regret to inform you that I am stepping down from the position as my name was forcefully associated with public statements which were in no way connected to me. I was not consulted before the press meet, and the comments made were against certain individuals in the industry. Hence, I will not take responsibility for actions or statements in which I had no involvement,” he added.



Narang further explained, “Under these circumstances, I find it difficult to continue in my role. I cannot allow my name or reputation to be associated with such statements made without my consent.”



Sources indicate that Narang found himself caught in a bind when newly elected General Secretary VL Sreedhar made some sensational and controversial remarks during the same press meet. Speaking about the ongoing Telugu film theatre crisis, Sreedhar alleged that two producers and two directors had been misleading actor Pawan Kalyan. He went on to claim that he would soon reveal their names and “give them a return gift.”



Sreedhar also launched a tirade against an unnamed hero, criticizing producers for offering him a ₹13 crore remuneration despite his previous film failing to gross ₹2 crore in share.



Throughout the press meet, Suniel Narang, who was seated beside Sreedhar, appeared visibly uncomfortable. On multiple occasions, he attempted to distance himself from the comments and even tried to pacify the situation.



However, the backlash was swift. A section of the industry began to accuse Narang of endorsing Sreedhar’s statements simply by sharing the dais with him. The two producers referred to by Sreedhar are believed to be key industry players, responsible for a significant chunk of ongoing film productions.



Narang’s resignation is being viewed as an attempt to protect his reputation and neutrality.