Summer Drinks Move from Lassi to Electrolyte Drinks & Kambuchas

Hyderabad: A change is playing out across the city’s cafés and roadside stalls this summer. Alongside lassi, buttermilk, nimbu sodas and sugarcane juice, a new set of drinks is finding space on menus and in the hands of younger customers.

Cold coffees, cold brews, protein shakes, kombucha and electrolyte-based drinks are in steady demand, especially among college students and young working professionals. Cafe owners say this is no longer occasional curiosity but a regular shift in what people are ordering.

“At least 40 to 50 per cent of our summer orders are now cold coffees and protein-based drinks,” said Manish V, a cafe owner in Madhapur. “Even school and college students are asking for whey-based shakes and iced americanos. That wasn’t common even a year ago.”

At a kiosk in SD Road, Secunderabad, the change is visible through stocking patterns. “We started with a small fridge for zero sugar drinks, kombucha and electrolyte drinks. Now we’ve added more because they sell out by evening,” the vendor Ashraf said. “What surprised us is how young the customers are.”

For many consumers, the change is linked to fitness and lifestyle choices. “I avoid sugary drinks now,” said Taniya Verma, a 19-year-old student in Alwal. “A protein shake or cold brew feels lighter and more useful, especially after a workout.” Office-goer Navaneeta in Hitec City said, “Electrolyte drinks help during the heat. It feels better than having something too sweet.”

At the same time, traditional drinks have not lost their place. A sugarcane juice vendor in Tarnaka said demand remained strong through the day. “People still come for nimbu soda, buttermilk and fresh juice. In this heat, nothing replaces that,” he said. “These new drinks are fine, but our drinks are natural, healthy, filling, help with digestive issues, cheap, and more importantly, aren’t addictive.”

Doctors urged caution, especially around packaged and “zero sugar” options. City-based nutritionist Ranadheer Kandukuri said, “Many of these drinks use artificial sweeteners like aspartame. The World Health Organisation has called it a possible carcinogen, and excessive intake may increase cravings rather than reduce them.”

She added that while protein shakes and electrolyte drinks could be useful in specific cases, they were often consumed unnecessarily. “Not everyone needs protein supplements. And electrolyte drinks are meant for dehydration, not regular use. People should not replace water and natural drinks entirely.”

Cafe owners say they were trying to balance both trends. “We’ve added more clean-label options and fresh ingredients because customers are asking questions,” said Banjara Hills cafe manager Imran Ali. “At the same time, classics like cold coffee and fresh lime soda are still bestsellers, while Boba Tea and Kambuchas are catching on, with many looking for healthier options, even if they have to acquire such tastes.”

While roadside drinks remain affordable, café-based beverages can cost significantly more, yet continue to draw crowds. “A decent cold coffees too costs nothing less that Rs.250 while and clean Kambucha too, is at least Rs.150,” Vihaan Keti, a student & intern said.

For now, Hyderabad’s summer drink scene is not replacing one with another. Instead, it is expanding, with traditional coolers and new-age beverages existing side by side, shaped by changing tastes, health awareness, and the city’s long, hot afternoons.