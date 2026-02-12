Sultanabad, Huzurabad Record Highest Turnout in Karimnagar Region Polls

Karimnagar: Polling for municipal and corporation elections across the erstwhile Karimnagar district witnessed robust voter participation, with smaller municipalities recording particularly high turnouts.

Sultanabad and Huzurabad led the district with impressive polling percentages of 81.53% and 81.47% respectively. Jammikunta followed with 79.81%, while Choppadandi recorded 78.76%, reflecting keen electoral interest in these towns.

In contrast, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) registered a turnout of 62.98%, while Ramagundam Municipal Corporation recorded 56.49%. Though percentages were lower in urban corporations, voter numbers remained substantial, with steady participation reported across several divisions.

Neighbouring municipalities in Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts also saw healthy turnout. Vemulawada recorded 77.99%, Sircilla 77.55%, and Peddapalli 73.54%. Jagtial (69.60%), Korutla (69.47%) and Metpally (69.21%) reported near-uniform participation levels.

The state election commission said polling across the 13 urban local bodies was largely peaceful, with security deployment and webcasting in sensitive areas ensuring smooth conduct.

Counting of votes will be taken up on February 13, with results expected by Friday evening.