Sujay Kapoor Joins BDL As Production Director

Hyderabad: Commodore Sujay Kapoor (Retd) has assumed charge as director (production) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the defence public sector undertaking under the ministry of defence. He will oversee production activities at a time when the defence sector is increasingly focusing on indigenous manufacturing and strengthening domestic capability in missile and strategic systems.

Cmde Kapoor (retd) earlier served as Commodore (Armament Production and Indigenisation) at Naval headquarters in New Delhi. A mechanical engineer with an MBA, MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, he brings more than three decades of experience from the Indian Navy.

During his naval career, Cmde Kapoor worked on the indigenisation of several critical defence systems, including anti-submarine rockets and launchers, anti-missile defence rockets, complex fuze systems, torpedo and missile explosives, torpedo decoys and naval mines. Many of these were developed in collaboration with ordnance factories, defence PSUs and Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratories.

He also contributed to strengthening quality management practices across the defence supply chain, covering production units, ordnance factories and MSMEs working with naval establishments. Officials said such efforts improved process reliability, compliance and operational readiness in defence production networks.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval War College, Goa, Kapoor’s experience spans both operational roles and strategic planning in defence manufacturing and supply chains.