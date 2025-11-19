Sugarcane Cultivation Dips Sharply In Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Under favourable conditions, sugarcane cultivation has sharply decreased in Telangana. Lack of awareness, low prices, and uncertainty have pushed farmers to shift from sugarcane to paddy. For centuries, farmers in Telangana cultivated sugarcane either for jaggery making or sugar production.

In the early 2000s, sugarcane was grown on nearly 10 lakh acres in the state. Today, that figure has fallen drastically to just 35,641 acres. Although the Agriculture Department estimated that 59,275 acres could be under sugarcane this year, only Sangareddy district shows significant cultivation, with 27,140 acres—the highest in the state.

Sugarcane is a crop vulnerable to both excessive rainfall and drought. Farmers in the erstwhile Nizamabad, Medak, and Karimnagar districts once grew it extensively. However, the closure of Nizam Deccan Sugar Limited’s (NDSL) main unit in Bodhan and its branches in Metpally and Medak led to a steep decline in cultivation.

The shutdown of the Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory (NCSF) and other private factories also contributed to the fall. Interestingly, ethanol production from sugarcane has revived the industry in several other states. In this context, state governments announcing support prices for sugarcane has been a major relief for both farmers and sugar mill operators.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Naveen, a farmer from Bodhan, said his family cultivated sugarcane for decades but shifted to paddy after the closure of NDSL. “Sugarcane is a yearlong, relatively stress-free crop,” he said. He recalled that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha had promised to revive Nizam Sugars, but the factory remained permanently shut.

Naveen criticised some elected representatives for not supporting government-run sugar factories. He said cooperative and state-owned factories should be reopened in the interest of farmers. Responding to a question, he added that farmers now need to invest nearly ₹1 lakh per acre for a sugarcane crop.

(Quote)

A price of ₹3,550 per quintal is being paid for sugarcane across the country. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh receive an incentive of ₹400 per quintal, while those in Haryana and Punjab get ₹415 and ₹420 respectively. The production of ethanol from sugarcane has also boosted the crop’s viability nationwide. The Telangana government should take steps to encourage sugarcane cultivation. Currently, only private sugar factories are operating in the state, forcing farmers to travel long distances to sell their produce. Farmers have approached the High Court seeking the reopening of the Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory. As the national president, I have toured various states and observed firsthand the benefits extended to sugarcane farmers elsewhere.

Kondela Sai Reddy,

National president, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

Districts cultivated area in acres present cultivation

Zaheerabad (Sangareddy) 29,794 27,140

Kamareddy 8,016 1,041

Khammam 7,603 977

Vikarabad 4,862 3,008

Vanaparthi 2,707 1,104

Gadwal 1,292 292

Narayanapet 1,662 1,050

Jagtial 1,604 708