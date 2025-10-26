Sudharshan Reviews Electoral Roll Revision

Hyderabad:For the first time, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday directed district electoral officers to come up with an update on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The CEO explained the importance of completing pending activities, including the table-top exercise on the SIR, within the prescribed timelines, at a video conference with district election officers (DEOs), collectors, and electoral registration officers (EROs) to review the progress of work related to the upcoming SIR.

He directed the officials to closely monitor Assembly constituency-wise and polling station-wise progress in coordination with the concerned EROs to ensure accuracy and timely completion of the revision process. Sudharshan Reddy said the next review would be held on November 1, to assess the updated status and address pending issues.

The meeting was attended by additional CEO Lokesh Kumar, deputy CEO Hari Singh, and senior officials. Earlier this week, Sudharshan Reddy had attended a two-day national conference convened by the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, where the agenda was the streamlining of electoral roll management, use of technology, and best practices to enhance voter services.





From tomatoes to terrain: Teachers learn how Drones Map India’s changing landscape

Hyderabad:“Do you know where tomatoes and paddy are grown the most in Telangana? Can you teach your students that?” These question from drone expert R.S. Rayudu sparked curiosity among over 30 geography teachers who attended the GeoMap Society’s (GEMS) orientation programme here on Saturday at Kamala Nehru Engineering College (KNEC), Nampally.



While drones are often associated with weddings, Rayudu explained their real purpose — advanced mapping, surveillance, and data collection. “We can track where paddy or vegetables like tomatoes are cultivated more. During natural disasters, drones help identify damaged houses and inaccessible areas. Even for large gatherings like Medaram Jatara, drone surveys provide pinpoint construction data,” he said.



The event, titled GEOTOP – GeoTeachers Orientation Programme, was organised as a prelude to GeoMap Quiz. Teachers from city schools attended the hands-on workshop on mapping and geographical information systems (GIS).



Sujaya Sahapala, PGT geography teacher at Hyderabad Public School, said, “Students are tech-savvy, so we teachers need to upgrade ourselves. This GIS workshop helps us understand how drone imagery can be used to make lessons more visual and relevant.”



Maj. Shiva Kiran (retd), president of GeoMap Society, presented applications of GIS and mapping in urban planning, healthcare, and public administration. Drone expert Rayudu conducted a demonstration — mapping a 22-acre area in 15 minutes with a 25-cm resolution pictures using AI-based georeferencing and flight tracking.



The GeoMap Quiz brochure was released at the event, with prelims scheduled for November 19, coinciding with International GIS Day under the theme ‘Geo-Generalist Era: Where Spatial Meets Everything’.



Speakers including M. Chandrashekar, secretary of KNEC, and Dr D. Gangadhar Rao, president of the economic committee, highlighted the scope of GIS in property mapping and agriculture. Teachers expressed interest in incorporating drone-based learning into their geography curriculum.

