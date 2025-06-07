Sudden Showers Soak Hyderabad; More Rain Forecast till June 11

Hyderabad: A sudden spell of heavy rain disrupted weekend routines across Hyderabad on Saturday, soaking several neighbourhoods and triggering waterlogging and traffic congestion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more such spells till June 11, with lightning, gusty winds, and a dip in daytime temperatures across Telangana.

In the city, showers were reported from Borabanda, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills by Saturday afternoon. The sun was out until noon, but the weather turned abruptly, with dark clouds followed by a downpour that drenched commuters and flooded arterial roads. Motorists took shelter under flyovers as traffic slowed to a crawl in some areas.

According to TGDPS, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Mogdampalle (Sangareddy) with 47.3 mm, followed by Servenkatapur (Mahbubnagar) at 35.8 mm, Dagada (Wanaparthy) at 34.5 mm, and Mogalamadka (Narayanpet) at 34 mm. Hyderabad’s Shaikpet recorded 20.8 mm.

Overall, light to moderate rain fell across 20 locations, and cumulative data showed that Telangana as a whole recorded an average of 1.1 mm, with the highest hourly rainfall of 4.1 mm in Narayanpet. Hyderabad registered an average of 2 mm, categorised as very light rainfall.

The IMD stated that the rains are driven by a trough extending from south central Maharashtra to coastal Andhra via Telangana was responsible for the rain.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda in its environs, Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Suryapet districts, warning of thunderstorms with 40 kmph gusts of wind till Wednesday.

The IMD predicted that Hyderabad would continue to see cloudy skies and intermittent rains or thunderstorms till at least June 10. Though the southwest monsoon has arrived, its progress has been patchy, alternating between intense showers and hot, humid days. The showers did offer some respite from the scorching daytime heat, keeping maximum temperatures below 36°C, as predicted by the IMD.