Sudden showers lash few areas in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Parts of Cyberabad witnessed sudden showers on Wednesday evening. However, no traffic jams were reported as several families already left for their hometowns to celebrate Dasara festival.



As rain lashed Khazaguda and its surroundings in Cyberabad, motorcyclists and pedestrians were forced to take shelter under trees and nearby shops.

As several parts of the city and its suburbs were cloudy, the people, especially women, were worried that the showers would dampen their plans to participate in ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ celebrations in the evening.

As it did not rain, the women took part in the colourful celebrations with delight till night and immersed Bathukamma decorated with different flowers in nearby water bodies.