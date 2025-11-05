Sudden Showers Drench Hyderabad City, Disrupt Traffic

Hyderabad: Sudden afternoon and evening showers drenched Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and waterlogging across multiple areas before subsiding later in the evening. Rain began around 1.30 pm following days of humid weather, catching commuters off guard.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), widespread rainfall was recorded across all GHMC zones. Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta circle received the highest rainfall of 38.8 mm, followed by GHMC Uppal zonal office (26.8 mm), Defence Colony in Hayathnagar (25.3 mm) and NGOs Colony in Vanasthalipuram (24 mm). Most parts of the city received between 15 and 30 mm.

Across Telangana, Khammam district recorded the highest rainfall at 71 mm in Singareni, followed by Telkapalle in Nagarkurnool (69.3 mm), Thalakondapally in Rangareddy (65 mm) and Basheerabad in Vikarabad (64 mm). Over eight districts recorded rainfall above 50 mm, with several others between 35 and 50 mm.

While the downpour provided relief from heat, it also caused flooding on key roads in Uppal, Bahadurpura, Charminar and Hayathnagar. Traffic crawled through Mehdipatnam, Malakpet and LB Nagar as vehicles waded through ankle-deep water at underpasses. Power outages were reported from Chandanagar, Bandlaguda and Dilsukhnagar, while low-lying colonies near the Musi river saw temporary flooding.

By late evening, the skies cleared, and conditions improved across most districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rain to moisture inflow from a trough over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with local convection and forecast light to moderate rain in isolated parts of Telangana over the next two days.

Though the rainfall offered respite from humidity, it again underscored Hyderabad’s poor stormwater management and vulnerability to short, intense spells of rain.