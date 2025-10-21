Sudden Showers Drench Hyderabad After Clear Skies

Hyderabad: After more than a week of clear skies, parts of Hyderabad were drenched on Tuesday afternoon as brief but intense spells of rain swept across the city. The sudden downpour, following a bright post-Diwali morning, caught commuters off guard but brought a welcome respite from the lingering humidity.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), South Hasthinapuram in LB Nagar recorded 25 mm of rainfall, followed by 23 mm in Vanasthalipuram and 16.8 mm in Bandlaguda. Areas such as Miyapur, Mettuguda, Patancheru and Begumpet also received between 10 mm and 14 mm of rain. Across Telangana, Nalgonda district topped the chart with 38.5 mm, followed by Nagarkurnool (37.3 mm) and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (36 mm).

Meteorologists attributed the change in weather to a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify and move toward the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coast within the next 24 hours. The system, linked to a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, is pulling in significant moisture inland, leading to scattered rainfall across Telangana.

For Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies with the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next few days. “Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h are likely in some parts of the city and adjoining districts,” an IMD official said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31°C and 23°C, respectively.

Weather blogger T. Balaji cautioned residents about “short but intense bursts of rain” in localities such as Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saroornagar, Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, and Khairtabad, adding that the activity could persist through the night. A TGDPS scientist said these were short-duration showers associated with the Bay of Bengal system and advised citizens not to panic but to remain cautious about possible waterlogging and sudden gusts of wind in low-lying areas.

Elsewhere in Telangana, the weather department has issued heavy rain alerts for Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts between October 24 and 26. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet and Vikarabad.