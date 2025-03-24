Sudden showers bring relief to Hyderabad residents from heat conditions

Hyderabad: Sudden showers that lashed several parts of the city especially IT corridor on Monday brought much needed relief to people from the sweltering heat conditions.

The residents in Serilingampally, Miyapur, Madinaguda, Chandanagar and a few areas in the IT corridor including Gachibowli, Kondpur and Raidurg witnessed rain.

The residents in twin cities were reeling under heat conditions for the last few days but the sudden rain that lashed the city on Friday midnight and on Monday afternoon for a while brought respite to them. The showers resulted in a slight dip in the day temperatures.

In its weather report issued on Monday afternoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the climate in Hyderabad would be partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening or night. Hazy conditions were likely to prevail during morning hours. Light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur, the IMD said.

The IMD said the temperature would hover between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius from March 24 to 26 and later it would hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius on March 27 and 28 respectively.