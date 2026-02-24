Sudden Rain Brings Relief to People in Hyderabad from Heat Conditions

Hyderabad: Amid rise in day temperatures in the last few days, the sudden rain that lashed the city on Tuesday morning brought much needed relief to people.

Several residents have already started using ACs during daytime to get relief from rise in temperature. But the sudden change in weather brought respite to people who started experiencing an increase in day temperatures. In the wake of several marriages on February 25, the sudden showers came as a surprise for many fearing that the rains would hamper the wedding arrangements.

Scattered moderate rains and thunderstorms expected in various parts of Central, East and West Telangana districts till February 25.

However, the other districts will get isolated rains during the same period. Isolated hailstorms expected at one or two places in West Telangana. A spell of isolated to scattered light to moderate rains expected on February 23 to 24 during evening and night hours in Hyderabad, Telangana Weatherman posted on ‘X’.

He said that another spell of moderate rain occurred in Hyderabad from 3 am to 4 am. However Hyderabad will remain dry till noon, thereafter scattered storms were expected. Moderate rains would continue in Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal in next two hours

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad predicted rain in several parts of Telangana over the next two days. The maximum temperatures have been rising over the past few days. Current maximum temperatures in Telangana are around 32 and 36°C. Light to moderate thunder showers are likely in the evenings today and tomorrow, the IMD said.

Due to heavy rains and strong winds in Mahabubnagar district, an insulator was damaged due to a heavy flashover at around 3 pm, resulting in disruption in power supply in the 33 KV Bhutpur feeder.

The TGSPDCL staff immediately replaced the broken insulator and restored power supply. Under the supervision of Mahabubnagar Superintendent Engineer Bhima Nayak, the staff completed the repair work quickly.