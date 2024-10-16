Sudden Downpour Leaves Roads Jammed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several areas of Hyderabad witnessed moderate to heavy rain right from the morning on Tuesday. The heavy downpour affected numerous localities, particularly around Secunderabad, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Alwal, Yousufguda and Malkajgiri. Water-logging on several roads and intersections led to traffic jams.

The downpours caused water to stagnate on main roads at the Oliphant bridge in Secunderabad, Chilkalguda, Uppal, Punjagutta, SR Nagar and Erragadda. Several stretches of roads, especially the Panjagutta-Ameerpet route, became jam packed with vehicles, many of them on their morning commute to schools and offices.

GHMC and HYDRAA’s DRF teams removed the rainwater from roads and cleared the way for traffic.

Several districts also received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Parts of Narayanpet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Adilabad districts received moderate rainfall, while Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Warangal, Jangaon and Hanamkonda districts received light rainfall.

Medchal-Malkajgiri’s Dundigal Gandimaisamma and Nagarkurnool’s Kalwakurthy areas received 27.8 mm of rainfall, while Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri’s Narayanpur received 24.8 mm, and Narayanpet’s Utkoor area received 21.8 mm of moderate downpour on Tuesday.

Indian Meteorological Department issued yellow alert for the next four days in Telangana, predicting thunderstorm and lightning strikes accompanied with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Wednesday.