Sudden Downpour Drenches Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents were taken by surprise on Thursday afternoon as sudden heavy rains lashed the city despite the bright sunny morning. Several areas including Musheerabad, Malakpet, Chikkadpally, Secunderabad, Tank Bund, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, ECIL, Nacharam, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Uppal, Bouduppal, Nagole and Mettuguda experienced heavy showers accompanied by light thunderstorms, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic disruptions.



Many residents took to social media to express their surprise and delight at the unanticipated downpour. The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a notice to motorists, urging them to avoid major junctions, especially in heavily affected areas like Secunderabad, LB Nagar and Tank Bund.

According to data provided by the Telangana Development Planning Society, the heaviest rainfall in the GHMC area was recorded in Amberpet at 22.5 mm. Elsewhere, Nagarkurnool district's Uppunuthala recorded 84.3. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast three days of light to moderate rainfall across the state, accompanied by thunderstorms.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts, including Medak, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam. Friday's forecast includes districts such as Medak, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad and Kamareddy. Wind speeds are predicted to reach between 30 and 40 km/h during the storms, with winds primarily blowing from the west and northwest directions.

As the rains spread further across the city, meteorologists have attributed the shifting weather patterns to the convergence of northwesterly winds that have moved from Central and Eastern Telangana towards the southern parts of the state.