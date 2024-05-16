Sudden downpour brings relief people in Hyderabad, casts shadow on IPL match

Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashed the city and its outskirts on Thursday afternoon bringing much needed relief to people.



Secuderabad, Begumpet, Kukatpally, Ameerpet and other areas witnessed heavy rainfall prompting people to take shelter under flyovers and metro rail pillars. Hyderabad experienced a pleasant atmosphere as it registered a dip in day temperature.

The city has recorded a day temperature of 33 degrees Celsius since Thursday morning as against more than 40 degrees Celsius registered continuously a few days ago.

Sudden downpour also brought much relief to people but it cast a shadow on the IPL match in Uppal. The ground staff covered the pitch and the field with covers. Traffic movement was also affected because of rain in several busy areas. Senior officials asked the field-level staff to be on roads to regular traffic and attend any emergency situation.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana, the IMD said in its bulletin.