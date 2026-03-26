Sudarshan Reddy Urges Better Use of Polytechnic Colleges

Nizamabad:State government advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy on Wednesday urged students and youth to make better use of polytechnic colleges to enhance employment and self-employment opportunities.

Accompanied by district collector Ila Tripathi, he visited the Government Polytechnic College in Navipet and reviewed infrastructure, teaching standards and staff.

Reddy said several polytechnic colleges have been established in the district to provide immediate livelihood opportunities, but noted that enrolment remains low. He directed officials to create greater awareness about available courses.

He said Civil and Mechanical branches are currently offered at the Navipet college, while Robotics and Computer Science courses will be introduced from the next academic year.

Speaking to the media, he said officials have been instructed to ensure there is no drinking water shortage during the summer and to maintain adequate supply. He also urged the public to pay taxes to local bodies to improve civic amenities.

He said departments have been directed to monitor the production and sale of adulterated food items and ensure public health. Steps are also being taken to expedite construction of Indiramma houses and ensure availability of sand and gravel.

Reddy added that efforts are under way to identify a location for an oil palm factory for Nizamabad and Nirmal districts to benefit farmers.



State Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Handan, agriculture department commission member Gadugu Gangadhar, state cooperative union limited chairman Manala Mohan Reddy, RDO Rajendra Kumar and others were present.





