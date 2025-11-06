Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge As Cabinet Adviser

Nizamabad: Senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy assumed charge as adviser to the State Government on Wednesday. He took charge at the Secretariat in the presence of ministers, MLAs, and senior officials.

As an adviser with the status of a Cabinet minister, Sudarshan Reddy will oversee the implementation of all flagship welfare and development schemes.

Accompanied by his family members, he participated in a puja ceremony held on the ground floor of the Secretariat before formally assuming office. Ministers Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Laxman Kumar, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, MLAs, and IAS and IPS officials attended the ceremony. Nizamabad district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy also congratulated Sudarshan Reddy on the occasion.

Expressing gratitude, Sudarshan Reddy thanked the Congress high command and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for entrusting him with the Cabinet-rank post. A large number of leaders from Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and other districts also attended the event.

Caption: Ministers congratulate the newly appointed Cabinet adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday.