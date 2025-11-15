Sudarshan Reddy Pushes Nizamabad ROBs on Fast Track

NIZAMABAD: Government adviser for development and welfare schemes, P. Sudarshan Reddy, instructed officials to complete the ongoing railway overbridge (ROB) construction works across the district on a war footing. Along with district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, he reviewed the progress of ROB works, paddy procurement and other key issues with officials of the concerned departments at the Integrated District Offices Complex.

They discussed the status of ROB works at Madhavanagar in Nizamabad Rural mandal, Adavi Mamidipalli in Makloor mandal and Arsapalli in Nizamabad Urban, and issued necessary directions. Adviser Sudarshan Reddy informed that the state government has already released funds for these projects, ₹3.15 crore for the Madhavanagar ROB and ₹7.46 crore for the Arsapalli ROB.

He instructed officials to complete the works within the stipulated timelines to ensure better transportation facilities for the public. He called for strict ground-level monitoring to ensure quality and timely execution. He warned that the government would take stern action against officials who show negligence, and contractors delaying the works would be blacklisted.

He asked officials to set clear deadlines and show initiative to finish the works on a war footing. He directed that the BT road and associated works at Adavi Mamidipalli be completed and the bridge made ready for inauguration by December 15.

Meanwhile, the adviser recommended that necessary measures be taken to support farmers in the Godavari catchment areas whose paddy crops were damaged by recent heavy rains and flooding.