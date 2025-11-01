Sudarshan Reddy Played Key Role in Boosting Congress

Nizamabad: Senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy who was appointed as adviser to the State government on Friday with the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister, will review the implementation of all flagship welfare and development schemes in the state.

He will also hold review meetings with district collectors and departmental secretaries.

Sudarshan Reddy, a four-time MLA from the Bodhan Assembly constituency, earlier served as a Cabinet Minister in the united Andhra Pradesh during the tenures of Chief Ministers Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, K. Rosaiah, and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. He handled key portfolios such as medical education and major irrigation.

As the only Congress MLA elected in the 2009 Assembly elections from the undivided Nizamabad district, Sudarshan Reddy played a key role in strengthening the party’s base in the region.

After his victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress high command had reportedly offered him the post of Assembly Speaker, but he was keen on a Cabinet position. Although no Cabinet post has been allocated to the undivided Nizamabad district over the past two years, his followers had been expecting a ministerial berth for him. The state government has now appointed him as adviser with Cabinet rank, fulfilling that expectation.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, former TPCC member Narala Ratnakar said that granting Cabinet rank to Sudarshan Reddy would benefit the government. “As a former minister, he had efficiently handled multiple departments. People of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts were eagerly waiting for his inclusion in the Cabinet, and their wish has now been realised,” he said. Ratnakar also thanked the Congress high command and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for recognising Nizamabad district with Cabinet-level representation.