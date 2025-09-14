Sudanese National Deported from Hyderabad Over NDPS Cases

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old Sudanese national, Mohamed Yagoub Mohamed Ali, was deported on Sunday after repeated involvement in drug-related offences under the NDPS Act. The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) said the move was necessary to prevent him from indulging in activities detrimental to national security.

Ali, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Garsala, Sudan, first arrived in India on a student visa in 2012 to pursue a BCA course at Osmania University. However, he discontinued his studies and became associated with drug users and peddlers. In 2018, Kushaiguda police arrested him for cultivating ganja, while Rajendranagar police later booked him for possession of charas and heroin. Though acquitted in some cases, he continued trafficking and maintained links with other drug offenders.

In October 2024, H-NEW apprehended Ali along with another Sudanese national at Tolichowki, recovering MDMA from their possession. He also faced trial in Rajendranagar under Crime No. 1252/2019. After delays, the case concluded, paving the way for his deportation. H-NEW, in coordination with FRRO Hyderabad and the Sudan High Commission, secured emergency travel documents and an exit permit. His deportation was carried out via RGIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.

H-NEW appealed to the public to report drug abuse and remain vigilant. “Foreigners overstaying in India on student or medical visas are increasingly involved in drug trafficking. Parents must watch their children’s activities to prevent them from falling prey,” officials said, sharing helpline 8712661601 for drug-related information.



