Sudanese baby gets second chance at life, thanks to Niloufer docs

The doctors at Niloufer Hospital saved the life of a one-month-old infant from Sudan, who was diagnosed with severe infections and respiratory issues shortly after birth. The hospital treated the infant for a month free.

The baby’s parents from Sudan had travelled to Hyderabad a year ago to undergo IVF treatment at a private hospital. The wife delivered a baby boy a month ago. The baby was diagnosed with a blood infection, brain infection, and lung complications. The baby was initially treated in the ICU for six days, but due to the couple’s financial difficulties, they were referred to Niloufer Hospital.

The mother, 43, expressed her heartfelt thanks to the doctors for saving her son's life. She shared that after suffering five miscarriages and years of longing for a child, they decided to come to Hyderabad for IVF treatment. She credited the doctors at Niloufer for giving her baby a second chance after his critical condition at birth.

Dr. Swapna, neonatologist at Niloufer Hospital, confirmed the baby's full recovery. Hospital superintendent Dr Ravi Kumar and health commissioner R.V. Karnan praised the medical team.