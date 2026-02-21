Subsidised Two-Wheelers for Fish Vendors

Hyderabad:The fisheries department has sanctioned 16 subsidised two-wheelers with ice boxes for eligible fisherfolk in Hyderabad district under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for 2025–26.

District fisheries officer V. Rajini said each unit costs ₹75,000 and is intended to support fish vending. General category beneficiaries will receive ₹30,000, women ₹45,000, and SC and ST applicants ₹30,000 each.



Applicants must have prior experience in fish sales and hold a valid driving licence. Those who have already availed benefits under earlier schemes are not eligible.



Applications must be submitted to the district fisheries office at Matsya Bhavan, Shanti Nagar, Masab Tank, by February 26.

