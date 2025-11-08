Subhani: Bapu Inspired Me To Be Cartoonist

HYDERABAD: A two-day exhibition inaugurated on Saturday at Stanley Girls’ College commemorated the multi-faceted Bapu, whose cartoons were pioneering creations that inspired countless ordinary people to take up cartooning as a profession.

Deccan Chronicle’s award-winning cartoonist Subbani recalled his personal connection with Bapu, saying at the event: “Bapu has been my biggest inspiration. It was because of him that I became a cartoonist. During my final year of college, I won a prize from him in a contest. Coming from a small village, receiving that award in Hyderabad made me take cartooning seriously.”

P.S. Kameshwar Rao, assistant registrar of the High Court, said, “Bapu’s work was simple and relatable. People felt his art was achievable, and that’s what inspired many of us to follow in his footsteps.”

Mamidi Harikrishna described Bapu as a “path-breaker and path-finder,” highlighting his multifaceted creativity across drawing, scriptwriting, and filmmaking. “He portrayed Telugu lifestyle, family values, and culture beautifully,” he said.

The exhibition also presented a brief account of Bapu’s life and legacy. Born Sattiraju Lakshminarayana, Bapu was a director of films in Telugu (‘Muthyala Muggu’ and ‘Mister Pellam’ which won national honours) and in Hindi (‘Woh Saat Din’, ‘Prem Pratigyaa’) to mention a few, writer, painter, illustrator, screenwriter, music artist, and designer, apart from as a cartoonist. In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to art and cinema.

Throughout his career, Bapu received numerous honours, including two national awards, seven Nandi Awards, the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award— a testament to his unmatched artistic legacy.