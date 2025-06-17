Subedar, Ex-Army Jawan Held For Illegally Selling Liquor Bottles In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A retired army jawan and a sidebar were arrested by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department for illegally selling defence liquor bottles to persons known to them.

The excise team seized 37 such bottles from the possession of the arrested persons – G Purushotham, a retired army jawan and M Siddaiah, a subedar, said Malkajgiri Assistant Excise Superintendent, B Mukunda Reddy, here on Tuesday.

Following information, an excise team led by Mukunda Reddy conducted separate surprise checks at Yapral and Koukur and arrested Purushotham and Siddaiah for selling defence bottles at high price. The duo was found to be purchasing bottles ranging from Rs.1,300 and Rs.1,000 from the army personnel who bought from the defence canteen within their allocated quota.

They were selling the bottles to persons known to them at double the price and generating profit, he said.

In a separate raid, the excise team seized 24 bottles brought by a few labourers from Haryana in violation of norms. The bottles were recovered during checking of inter-State tourists buses in Medchal. The cost of the total 61 seized bottles in two cases would be around Rs.1.23 lakh.