Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur Faces Hygiene Violations

Hyderabad: Subbayya Gari Hotel, located on Gachibowli Road, has come under scrutiny after a recent inspection revealed multiple hygiene and safety violations. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license was not displayed on the premises, raising immediate concerns.

The kitchen area was found to be highly unhygienic, with patchy and broken flooring, unclean walls, and clogged, overflowing drains. Food waste was not being removed regularly, contributing to the unsanitary conditions. Food handlers were observed working without essential protective gear such as headcaps and gloves, further compromising hygiene standards.

Inspectors noted oil dripping from the exhaust, and stoves and utensils were found to be heavily soiled. Vegetables were stored improperly, leading to dryness and spoilage. The store room was described as being in a "pathetic condition," with no proper maintenance.

Critical documents, including water analysis reports, pest control records, and medical fitness certificates of food handlers, were missing. Additionally, the hotel failed to check used oil for Total Polar Compounds (TPC) formation, a critical measure for food safety. Samples were collected for lab analysis to further assess the violations.



