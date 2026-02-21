Sub-Registrar, Document Writer Trapped by ACB in Manthani

Karimnagar:Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday caught a sub-registrar and a document writer allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 16,500 at the sub-registrar’s office in Manthani of Peddapalli district.

The accused were identified as Kasarla Rajender, sub-registrar, and Rasheed, document writer. The trap was laid following a complaint by Kannuri Bapu of Puttapaka village, who alleged that the officials demanded money to process registration of his 300-square-yard plot.

ACB officials said the accused were apprehended while receiving the amount from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered from them, and chemical tests conducted at the spot confirmed the presence of tainted currency.

A case was registered, naming the sub-registrar as accused No.1 and the document writer as accused No.2. Both will be produced before the Special Judge for ACB Cases in Karimnagar.

ACB officials urged the public to report instances of bribery and said action would be taken against public servants found involved in corrupt practices.