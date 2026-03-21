Sub-Inspector of Police Dies By Suicide In Telangana

Karimnagar: A sub-inspector of police in Karimnagar district of Telangana allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, unable to cope with the recent death of his wife.According to Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Madhavi, the sub-inspector, Deshi Chandrasekhar Yadav (38), had gone to his wife's native village, Sitampet, to attend the ceremonies related to his wife Divya's death.

Yadav reportedly went into a room at his in-laws' residence, locked the door from inside and hanged himself.

The couple had been married for about ten years and are survived by two sons aged seven and four. There were no known disputes in the family, police said.

The body of the sub-inspector was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination.

A case was registered, and further investigation was in progress.

Police said the SI's wife, Divya (32), had attempted suicide on March 12 at their residence in Karimnagar by consuming oleander seeds, unable to bear her persistent problem of pain in the stomach.

She was immediately shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad by her husband, but she succumbed the next day.