Sub-Collector Climbs 60-ft Water Tank, Rescues Inter Student After 9.5-Hour Standoff

Kamareddy: A tense drama unfolded in Burgul village when an Intermediate student climbed a 60-ft water tank and threatened to end her life after being scolded by her parents for excessive mobile phone use.

According to a news report, the girl climbed the tank on Thursday morning, triggering panic among family members and villagers. Police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and tried to persuade her to come down, but she refused and remained atop the structure for several hours.

The situation continued for nearly 9.5 hours as authorities attempted to calm her down. In a courageous move, Banswada Sub-Collector Kiranmayi climbed the water tank herself and spoke to the girl, counselling her patiently.

After a prolonged conversation, the student agreed to come down safely. Officials and locals applauded the Sub-Collector’s timely intervention, which helped avert a tragedy.