Sub-20°C Lows Mark Early Winter Onset

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a state average minimum temperature of 18.8°C on Friday morning, with several districts slipping into the mid-teens as the first broad phase of winter-like temperatures set in across the state. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s (TGDPS) district-wise report, the lowest minimum was 14.8°C at Bela in Adilabad district.

The report shows that 26 of 33 districts recorded minimum temperatures of below 20°C, a spread that officials say matches the early November cooling pattern typically seen once post-monsoon humidity begins to ease. Districts in the northern belt continued to be the coldest, with a minimum of 16°C in Sangareddy (Kohir), 16.4°C in Rajanna Sircilla (Rudrangi), 16.5°C in Vikarabad (Marpalle), 16.8°C in Kamareddy (Domakonda) and 16.9°C in Medak (Ramayampet). Nizamabad recorded 17.1°C, while Nirmal stood at 17.8°C.

Hyderabad remained comparatively warmer at 19°C, with the lowest reading from West Maredpally. Officials noted that urban localities tend to retain more surface heat, slowing the nighttime fall despite the seasonal shift.

Central and eastern districts stayed in the upper-teens, including 18.7°C in Mancherial, 18.8°C in Siddipet, 19.0°C in Hanumakonda, 19.2°C in Warangal, 19.4°C in Khammam, and 19.6°C in Mulugu. Southern districts remained marginally warmer, with 20.1°C in Jogulamba Gadwal and 20.6°C in Wanaparthy.

According to IMD’s statement, mid-November often marks the beginning of a clearer cooling phase in Telangana, led by the northern districts where open terrain and stronger night-time winds accelerate heat loss. The TGDPS report shows that while departures from normal ranged between +0.2°C and +2.0°C, the actual temperatures align with the broader seasonal trend of sub-20°C minimums across the plateau.