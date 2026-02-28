Students Witness Model Rocket Launch In Hanamkonda On National Science Day

WARANGAL: Warangal on Saturday hosted the state’s first educational model rocket launch at the Bhadrakali Lake bund in Hanamkonda, drawing large crowds on the occasion of National Science Day.

The event, titled ‘Explora 2026’, featured the launch of the four-foot ‘Rudrama V.01’ model rocket. The first attempt did not reach the expected altitude, but the technical team rectified the issue and relaunched the rocket, which ascended to nearly 3,000 feet before descending safely with a parachute.

The launch was led by Shashank Bhupathi, an Isro-registered space tutor and designer of the rocket. Around 150 students from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district attended the programme along with local students and residents.

Organisers said the objective was to promote scientific curiosity among students. The programme was supported by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and NIT Warangal, following a series of scientific workshops and planetary observation sessions held in the city.

Earlier, a seminar was conducted at Kaloji Kalakshetram. Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya described the event as significant for the district and referred to the theme “Women in Science – Catalysing Build in Bharat”. She emphasised the need to encourage greater participation of women in science and technology.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy announced plans to modernise the Regional Science Centre on Hunter Road with an estimated outlay of Rs 10 to 12 crore. He said health minister Damodara Rajanarsimha would visit the district in mid-March to review development plans.

District collector Chahat Bajpai commended the organisers for promoting space education among youth.

Shashank Bhupathi said a satellite prototype is under development and that an advanced ‘Rudrama V2’ is planned to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in 2027.