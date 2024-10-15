Students to Protest Across State on Oct 22 for Enhanced Scholarship Amounts: Krishnaiah

Hyderabad:Former MP and BC leader R. Krishnaiah has warned that the students will boycott classes and protest in front of district collectorates and MRO offices on October 22 if the scholarship amounts are not enhanced.

In a release here on Monday, he said, “Scholarships should be increased from `5,500 to `10,000. The state government has been unresponsive to protests for the past four months seeking the increase. They are facing many problems and are not able to pursue further studies despite getting seats in higher education. Some of them, despite securing jobs, are facing problems in submitting their certificates. A few are unable to go in for further education.”



He said it should be remembered that students who are unable to foot their expenses are availing these schemes. The government should factor this and release the budget in two stages soon.



The BC leader said that the scholarships were last revised eight years back.



In a related development, the Telangana Private Degree & PG Colleges Management Association held talks with Krishnaiah and sought his help in securing the fees due to them from the government. The managements on their part explained to him their woes in paying salaries to teachers and rents.