Students Thank HYDRAA For Clearing School Encroachment

HYDERABAD: Students of Secunderabad’s Chilkalguda Doodhbavi Government Primary School on Tuesday thanked HYDRAA for removing the encroachments at their school's entrance. On May 26, school principal Mallikarjun Reddy had staged a protest in front of the GHMC office, asking the government to remove a wall which was illegally raised to block entrance to their school. The next day, HYDRAA officials inspected the encroachments and removed the wall. The GHMC laid a road to the school and installed a gate. The students, along with principal Mallikarjun Reddy met HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath and thanked him for opening up their school entrance. They felicitated the commissioner, and gave him a flowerpot.

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, on Tuesday inspected the 1.2-km Shilpa Layout phase-2 flyover, which links the ORR to Kondapur. The ₹ 178-crore six-lane flyover is set to be inaugurated soon and was constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The flyover moves over the Gachibowli junction flyover and Shilpa Layout Phase-1 flyover. Karnan checked road markings, rumble strips, and safety features as per International Road Congress standards. He asked officials to speed up final works like road painting and urban biodiversity plantation along the central median.



