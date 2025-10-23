Students Thank CM Revanth, MLA for New Degree College With Milk Bath

KARIMNAGAR: Expressing gratitude for the sanctioning of a new Government Degree College, students from various schools and colleges gathered at Madhuranagar Crossroads in Gangadhara Mandal, Karimnagar district, on Thursday and performed a milk bath to the portraits of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and MLA Medipally Satyam.

The students thanked the Chief Minister and the Choppadandi MLA for making the establishment of the degree college a reality in Gangadhara Mandal. The project was made possible through the initiative and persistent efforts of MLA Medipally Satyam.

Until now, students from poor and middle-class families in the region had to travel to towns such as Karimnagar and Jagtial to pursue higher education. The high costs and travel difficulties often forced many low-income students to discontinue their studies after Intermediate.

Recognising these challenges, MLA Satyam personally appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to sanction the college, stressing that it would make higher education more accessible and affordable for students from Gangadhara and nearby mandals in the Choppadandi constituency. The government’s decision has brought widespread joy and relief to the local community.