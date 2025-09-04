Students Receive Educational Material From Police

KARIMNAGAR: Police officers, along with the staff from the 17th Battalion’s A-company, have donated free educational materials to students of the government primary school in Sardapur village of Sircilla mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

As part of their Annual Refresher Course (ARC- a training programme designed to keep officers and staff updated), the police unit visited the school on Thursday. Following the instructions from 17th Battalion commandant M. I. Suresh, notebooks, pens, plates, uniform ties, belts, shoes, and other stationery items were distributed to the students. Speaking on the occasion, the A-company reserve sub-inspector (RSI) K. Tirupati said the police are not just enforcing the law, but also act as a partner in the community welfare by directly assisting the people who are in need and offering help with village development. He said the battalion’s officers and staff will always support the school students and promised to assist with the overall development of the village.