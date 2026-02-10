Students Protest Against Principal Alleging Assault at Madikonda Social Welfare School

Warangal:Tension prevailed in Madikonda of Hanamkonda district on Tuesday after over 100 students of a Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College staged a protest, alleging physical assault and verbal abuse by their principal.

The students attempted to march to the collectorate to lodge a formal complaint but were stopped by the police, following which they staged a sit-in protest on the main road.

According to the students, the principal, Uma Maheshwari, allegedly assaulted 11 students during a morning session. They claimed she pulled some students by their hair, kicked them and verbally abused them. The students also alleged that the principal frequently used abusive language and made derogatory remarks related to caste and religion, creating an atmosphere of fear on the campus.

Officials from concerned departments rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protesting students. While the students initially demanded the immediate suspension of the principal and refused to call off the protest, they later dispersed after officials assured them that a detailed inquiry would be conducted and a report submitted to the district collector.

In-charge child development and protection officer (CDPO) Vishwaja told Deccan Chronicle that an on-site inquiry had been conducted and statements recorded from the students regarding the allegations of physical assault and verbal abuse. She said a preliminary report would be submitted to the District Collector immediately for further action.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered concern among parents and child rights activists, who have sought strict action under the Juvenile Justice Act and other relevant laws. Police have been deployed near the school premises as a precaution, and a departmental inquiry is expected to begin shortly.