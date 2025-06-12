Students Prefer Computer Science, Pharmacy in TGECET Seats

The TGECET-2025 counselling for direct second-year entry to the B.E., B.Tech, and B.Pharmacy will commence from June 14. Candidates should register themselves, pay the processing fee, and book their certificate verification slots by June 18. Verification will take place from June 17 to June 19.

Web options can be exercised between June 17 and June 21, and seat allotments will be announced on or before June 25. Those allotted seat must pay the tuition fee and self-report online by June 29. The final round of counselling will commence in July for those who missed the first phase. Spot admissions for private unaided colleges will be held from July 22 to July 29 with detailed guidelines will be available on https://tgecet.nic.in. Besides engineering, B.Pharmacy has 1,193 seats, which is more than any other core engineering branch except computer science.