Students Plan Protests As Fee Dues Remain Unpaid

Hyderabad: Thousands of students continue to suffer as the long-pending fee reimbursements and scholarships remain unreleased, some for over 18 months. The delay has pushed both students and private college managements into deep financial and academic distress.

Several colleges have begun demanding fees directly from students, many of whom belong to poor and marginalised families. Some students are being denied their academic certificates and are forced to run between offices to secure documents required for admissions or jobs.

College managements say they are unable to sustain operations on borrowed funds. In some institutions, exams have been boycotted or academic activity disrupted due to non-payment of dues. “We cannot run colleges on promises. We’re being pushed into debt,” a management representative told Deccan Chronicle, during a recent discussion.

Students say they are facing pressure from both ends. “Colleges are asking us to pay fees which were supposed to be covered under the reimbursement scheme. Without certificates, I can’t apply for further studies,” said Swapna J., a final-year degree student from the city.

Nearly 13 lakh students from economically weaker sections are affected. Many of them rely entirely on fee reimbursements to pursue their education.

Now, public demonstrations are also being planned from July 5 to 7 across the state. Protests are to begin at mandal and constituency centres, followed by representations to MLAs, and finally, sit-ins at district collectorates. Participants say the agitation will continue until the government takes visible action.

Parents too are expected to join the protests, demanding immediate intervention and timely release of funds to prevent disruption of their children’s education.