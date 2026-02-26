Students, Parents Struggle Through Traffic Snarls on First Day of Inter II-Year Exams

HYDERABAD: Traffic congestion added to the anxiety of many Intermediate second-year students as they struggled hard to reach the assigned centres on time on the first day of the exams.

Vehicles crawled through several stretches across the city. Several roads in Miyapur, Bachupally, Narayanguda-Himayatnagar, Chaitanyapuri, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and Kothapet, all surrounded by educational institutions, experienced heavy and slow traffic movement in the morning hours.

National Highway 65 stretch, which connects Miyapur and Bachupally, remained heavily congested as the timings for school students and the examination’s start converged.

“My parents were panicking through the whole journey. We travelled through this stretch earlier too at this time, but the traffic was double the usual today,” said a female student, who reached on time at her centre in a private intermediate college at Miyapur.

The Narayanguda flyover to the Himayatnagar road stretch, which has a lot of Intermediate educational institutions, witnessed slow-moving traffic for an hour or so. Several students were driven to their exam centres by their parents. This also added to the vehicle density on the road.

A second-year student, who had his exam centre at a private college in Narayanguda, said after the exam, “I live 5 km away from here. This kind of traffic was unexpected along this stretch.”

Many motorists have reported that stretches like Chaitanyapuri, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, up till Kothapet, and Kukatpally, also faced traffic congestion.

A lot of students were seen waiting at bus stops during their way back home after the exam. This, even as the state RTC announced special services for intermediate students.

An ambulance was seen getting stuck in traffic near Chaitanyapuri.

However, staff at some exam centres said that despite the traffic hassles, most students reached the exam halls on or before time. “They trooped in mostly at the last minute, observed Rekha, a teacher from a private junior college in Banjara Hills.

Miyapur traffic inspector Prashanth attributed the road congestion to the ongoing construction works on the road. “There were 28 exam centres within our jurisdiction. We remained on duty till late in the evening, clearing traffic.”

Malkajgiri traffic officials said staff has been deployed along the heavily trafficked junctions to avoid delays for the Intermediate exams.