Students, Oppn Seek White Paper On Fee Dues

Hyderabad: Opposition leaders and student organisations on Tuesday demanded a white paper on the state’s budget expenditure over the past two years, intensifying pressure on the government over nearly ₹7,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues.

At a meeting at Somajiguda Press Club, leaders from multiple political parties, student unions and BC, SC and ST organisations questioned why arrears had not been cleared despite successive budget presentations. They alleged lakhs of students from economically weaker backgrounds were being pushed into distress as colleges awaited reimbursement.

BC Welfare Association national president Jajula Srinivas Goud said the government must disclose how much was spent on welfare schemes and how much was released to contractors. He alleged, “While there is talk of allocating ₹5,000 crore for a Gandhi statue, fee reimbursement funds remain unpaid.” He warned that if dues were not cleared within a week, protests would intensify and Assembly proceedings from March 16 could be obstructed.

Former Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said education spending must be treated as an investment in human resource development. “The government should immediately release pending fee dues owed to poor students,” he said.

MP Etala Rajender added, “This concerns lakhs of students pursuing higher education. When the government collects old dues from others, why not clear dues owed to students?”

Former minister V. Srinivas Goud and MLC L. Ramana also criticised the delay in releasing funds meant for BC, SC, ST and minority students, warning that protests would continue inside and outside the Assembly if arrears remain unpaid.

Hyacinth removal, clean-up ordered at Ameenpur lake

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) commissioner G. Srijana inspected Ameenpur Lake and surrounding areas on Tuesday, reviewing ongoing environmental and sanitation concerns.

She directed immediate removal of water hyacinth from the lake and instructed officials to prepare proposals for developing recreational and public utility activities along the bund.

The Sanitation wing was asked to clear the temporary dump yard near Ameenpur without delay.

CMC officials also told vegetable vendors to maintain their own waste disposal bags and coordinate with sanitation staff for proper disposal. Vendors were encouraged to compost green waste and reuse coconut shells to promote sustainable practices.

Helpline tip leads to drug bust in Jagadgirigutta

A distress call to the EAGLE Force helpline from parents alarmed by their son’s violent behaviour due to drug addiction led to the detection of a wider network in Jagadgirigutta police station limits.

Officials said the parents of a law student, who had relapsed into marijuana use despite undergoing treatment, reported his aggression at home. Acting on the complaint, the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) of EAGLE Force, in coordination with Jagadgirigutta police, conducted three days of surveillance and identified multiple individuals linked to drug consumption.

Initially, three consumers were picked up, counselled in the presence of their parents, and subjected to drug screening tests, which confirmed THC use. Further investigation revealed a broader network involving one supplier, two consumers-turned-peddlers, and seven additional users.

Following a 60-hour operation, police apprehended two peddlers-cum-consumers and seven consumers, all of whom tested positive for THC. The main supplier, Mohammed Sameer of Moosapet, is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him. Police said the operation aimed to restrict supply chains while reducing demand through counselling, family involvement and rehabilitation.

Officials noted that one consumer had earlier been sent to rehabilitation but relapsed, again turning aggressive towards his parents. Another parent collapsed on learning of his son’s drug use. Both families have been referred to de-addiction centres, with periodic surprise screenings planned to prevent relapse.

Authorities appealed to parents and educational institutions to report drug abuse early, assuring confidentiality and prompt intervention.

SCR GM inspectsYadadri works, key rail sections

South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava conducted inspections on Tuesday between the Kacheguda–Sitaphalmandi and Cherlapalli–Yadadri sections.

At Kacheguda Railway Station, he reviewed passenger facilities on platform No. 1, the foot overbridge, yard and pit line operations, along with station premises on the Golnaka side. He also examined station development plans.

The team carried out rear window inspections of the Sitaphalmandi–Lalaguda–Yadadri section, which will enable trains from Kazipet to reach Kacheguda or Bengaluru directly without passing through Malkajgiri or Secunderabad.

Another rear window inspection between Cherlapalli and Yadadri focused on safety measures, including signalling systems, track conditions, curves, gradients and bridges.

At Yadadri railway station, the general manager inspected redevelopment works being undertaken at a cost of ₹24.45 crore and discussed upcoming station redevelopment plans with officials.