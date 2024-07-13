Students need to be taught social and moral policing: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: “Social and moral policing is very important for children. The reason behind most of them being mentally weak is that the family system is broken. A joint family structure strengthens a child's mental health,” observed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, here on Saturday.

Participating in a student volunteer policing programme at JNTU, Hyderabad, he said, “If we identify problems in the society and solve them, we can avoid the bad consequences. Technology has also become a tool for these trends. Keeping children away from mobile phones can prevent many problems. Towards this, children need to be taught social policing and community policing.”

On the drug menace across the state, he said, “There is a need to focus seriously on eradication of this menace. Not only should the subject be taught in schools and colleges, even moral policing should be taught. We have urged the administrators to evolve a system to observe changes in the behaviour of children. And for that, we need NSS volunteers in schools and colleges. The government has declared an all-out war on drugs. Towards this, we have set up the Telangana anti-narcotics bureau.”

He instructed police officials to establish a moral policing system at all intermediate and degree colleges in order to make the ‘land of movements’ a drug-free state.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government will be laying strong emphasis on sports and its promotion. Reddy said that the government hopes to set up a stadium in every assembly constituency.

On a more philosophical note, the Chief Minister said, “Representation is the most sacred responsibility. I have reached this level because I stayed focussed on public issues. Don't ever run away from problems. Stand up and fight them. Focus on life 24 hours a day for Narendra Modi, Bill Gates and Revanth Reddy and you will achieve your goals.”