Students Made To Kneel Down For Consuming Leftover Food At Hostel

NALGONDA: A video showing students being punished at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School for Girls at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district has triggered protests from parents and student unions.

Around 15 students of Classes VIII and IX were allegedly made to kneel down for about an hour by the warden for consuming leftover food a second time at the hostel, which is functioning in a rented building at Srinivasapuram in Miryalaguda.

According to reports, dinner had been served earlier, and some students later ate the remaining food at night, following which the punishment was imposed.

Principal Uma Devi said the incident occurred about 45 days ago and surfaced after videos were circulated on social media. She said the students were questioned over consuming leftover food due to concerns over food safety and defended the warden’s action.

Social activist Katta Srikanth Reddy lodged a complaint with State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Kothakota Sita Dayakar Reddy, who assured that appropriate action would be taken.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna alleged that the warden used abusive language and said the principal’s version was not factual. He demanded action against the school authorities.

Attempts to contact regional coordinating officer E. Swapna of the Telangana BC welfare residential educational institutions society were unsuccessful.