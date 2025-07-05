 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Students Join Seed Collection Drive In Bhadradri

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 8:45 PM IST

The district collector announced a prize of ₹50,000 for the school that collects the highest quantity and variety of seeds in the district: Reports

Students Join Seed Collection Drive In Bhadradri
x
District Collector Jitesh V. Patil — DC File

NALGONDA: In another innovative initiative, Bhadadri-Kothagudem district collector Jitesh V. Patil has introduced a seed collection competition for school students.

As part of the programme, students from various schools across the district have already collected 78 kg of seeds from 80 different crop varieties.

The district collector announced a prize of ₹50,000 for the school that collects the highest quantity and variety of seeds in the district. Additionally, a cash prize of ₹1,000 will be awarded to the top-performing school in each mandal.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nalgonda news Jitesh V. Patil Seeds Quality 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X