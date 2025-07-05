Students Join Seed Collection Drive In Bhadradri

NALGONDA: In another innovative initiative, Bhadadri-Kothagudem district collector Jitesh V. Patil has introduced a seed collection competition for school students.

As part of the programme, students from various schools across the district have already collected 78 kg of seeds from 80 different crop varieties.

The district collector announced a prize of ₹50,000 for the school that collects the highest quantity and variety of seeds in the district. Additionally, a cash prize of ₹1,000 will be awarded to the top-performing school in each mandal.