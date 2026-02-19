Students flag Priorities In UoH Spending

HYDERABAD: An RTI reply has detailed how Institution of Eminence (IoE) funds were received and spent at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), drawing criticism from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) over spending priorities.

According to the IoE directorate, UoH received allocations between 2019‑20 and 2025‑26, including ₹22 crore in 2019‑20, ₹52.80 crore in 2020‑21, ₹57.79 crore in 2021‑22, ₹43.29 crore in 2022‑23, ₹54.57 crore in 2023‑24, and ₹70 crore in 2025‑26.

The RTI revealed that over ₹330 crore has gone into IoE buildings, ₹59.07 crore into equipment, ₹11.83 crore into library resources, and ₹102.74 crore into other capital expenditure. Project‑wise, ₹116 crore was spent on the Interdisciplinary Research Centre, ₹22.76 crore on a guest house, and ₹50.76 crore on lecture hall complex‑IV (80 per cent complete). Two hostels for 400 students each cost ₹35.79 crore apiece, while the administration building cost ₹55.93 crore, with most of the amount already spent.

On academic support, the RTI lists ₹68 crore for research calls, ₹8.56 crore for conferences and workshops, ₹4.4 crore for travel grants, and ₹3.38 crore for publication incentives.

SFI alleged that while infrastructure spending is high, direct student support remains limited, with international travel grants discontinued. University officials said IoE funds are earmarked for specific purposes, noting that the scheme has been extended till 2027. They added that the Interdisciplinary Research Centre houses advanced equipment and co‑working spaces, with part of the lab space open to external users.

SFI has demanded a detailed public report on IoE expenditure and greater clarity on student‑focused allocations.