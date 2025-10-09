Students Fined With Paint Can For Coming Late After Dasara Holidays

KARIMNAGAR: Students of the Social Welfare Residential School in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, were shocked when the school management imposed an unusual punishment after the Dasara holidays, with latecomers being told to buy a can of paint from a local shop and bring it to school before being allowed into class. The order was later withdrawn after many parents protested against the move.



Many students had returned late after the vacation due to transportation issues, only to be denied entry to their classrooms. When the matter reached the principal, she reportedly directed that each late student must purchase and hand over a can of paint to the school. Parents who pleaded financial difficulty were ignored by teachers.

Principal Anuradha later justified the fine, stating that several students had been absent for five days after reopening and were not responding to calls. She said the step was intended to instil discipline ahead of exams and added that the paint cans would be used to repaint the school premises. About 10 to 15 students gave paint to the school to rejoin classes. The school says it will use the paint to paint the building.

However, the peculiar punishment has sparked outrage among parents and student organisations, who called it unfair and emotionally harmful, particularly for economically weaker families. They demanded that the district collector and welfare department conduct an inquiry and take disciplinary action against the Principal and teachers responsible.

