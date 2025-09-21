Students’ Complaints Yield Rs 20-L Funds

Hyderabad:Complaints raised by students of Lal Bazaar Government Girls’ School in Secunderabad Cantonment during an inspection by MLA Sriganesh Narayanan have led to the sanctioning of Rs 20 lakh for long-awaited infrastructure upgrades.

During the visit earlier this week, students and teachers highlighted the absence of a proper shed for midday meals, lack of clean drinking water, inadequate sports space and no provision for cultural activities. “Our children eat in the open and have no safe boundary wall. We have waited for years for these facilities,” said a teacher.



On Saturday, the MLA returned to launch the first phase of works, which include a sports court, a shed for midday meals, a mineral water plant, televisions for digital classrooms, a stage for cultural events, solar panels and repairs to the boundary wall.



Parents said they were hopeful but cautious. “Every year, we hear promises. This time, we want the work to actually be finished,” said the father of a Class 8 student. Addressing the gathering, Sriganesh said government schools in the Cantonment should become “model institutions” where children could compete on par with private schools.







BJP demands full CBI probe into KLIS

Hyderabad:BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered a full-fledged CBI probe into the `1.3 lakh crore Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation (KLIS) Project scam. Rao said it was eyewash to confine the investigation to the collapse of two barrages worth less than `10,000 crore while leaving the larger corruption, money trail and contractor-politician nexus untouched.



Accusing the Chief Minister of “suffering from a chronic phobia of BJP and Union minister Kishan Reddy,” Rao said Revanth was trying to shield the Congress’s failures by hurling baseless charges. “The CBI is an independent body. It does not act on personal whims. It moves only after governments follow due process. Blaming Kishan Reddy is nothing but diversionary politics,” he averred.

Rao alleged that Telangana had slipped into a political vacuum due to the “utter incompetence” of both the current Congress and earlier BRS governments, and claimed that the BJP was preparing to occupy the space abandoned by the two major parties. “Neither KCR nor Revanth could rise to the opportunity. The BJP will,” he declared.

Rao also criticised the BRS and Congress governments for failing to conduct Group-I recruitment in 11 years, leaving the state bureaucracy crippled. “Governance is sliding into chaos. The bureaucracy is collapsing under Congress's misrule,” he said.



Slamming Congress’s “Vote Chori” campaign, Rao said voter deletion follows procedure through verification by the Election Commission. “Bogus voting is an issue, duplication can happen, but vote chori is impossible. Rahul Gandhi is destroying public confidence in institutions by targeting the Election Commission day after day,” he alleged.







New HMRL chief reviews Metro expansion

Hyderabad:Sarfaraz Ahmad, the newly appointed managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), reviewed the Metro Rail project works on Saturday. Officials from various departments briefed him on the status of Phase I and other ongoing works.



At a high-level meeting held at Metro Rail Bhavan, he reviewed activities related to expansion, with particular emphasis on accelerating work on the Old City Metro corridor. He also reviewed the progress of Phase 2A and 2B and the measures being taken by HMRL for the second phase.



The MD said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, several initiatives had been undertaken to develop Hyderabad extensively, and urged officials to work diligently to complete the projects successfully.