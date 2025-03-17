Students benefit from AI learning

ADILABAD: Students from selected government schools, especially those previously lagging in reading, writing, and comprehension skills, have shown significant improvement and enthusiasm due to the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based learning programmes. This initiative targets students from Classes 1 to 5, aiming to strengthen their foundational skills and enhance their academic performance.

The programme, implemented by the education department in collaboration with the Asia Foundation, involves eight selected schools. Students categorised in B and C groups — identified as needing additional support — are engaged in 20-minute AI-driven online sessions, four times a week.

For most students, this is their first experience with online learning, involving computers and headsets. Teachers have noted increased student engagement and excitement, attributed largely to the interactive and technology-driven learning environment.

Specially trained instructors assist students in using computers, teaching basic skills such as mouse control, keyboard usage, and logging into the learning platform. Teachers plan to assess student progress in one month's time.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Sha instructed the teaching staff to closely monitor student interactions with the AI system, focusing on improvements in reading, writing, and mathematics. He emphasised that building foundational skills in lower classes would ensure students perform better in higher grades, particularly in the SSC examinations, thereby strengthening student retention and overall performance in government schools.